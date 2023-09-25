Prince William makes significant addition to royal team - report

The Prince of Wales has recently returned from New York

The Prince of Wales has added a new addition to his team, and his latest hire is significant, as it follows a precedent set by his father, King Charles.

According to GB News, Prince William, 41, has hired a valet so that he can concentrate on his increasing responsibilities as heir to the throne.

The news outlet reports that the new member of the household started their role earlier this month but did not travel with the Prince to New York last week.

The valet is reportedly acting as William's personal assistant, whose duties include responsibility for his wardrobe and appearance.

The report adds that taxpayers are not footing the bill for the new staff member – instead the Prince's income from the Duchy of Cornwall is said to be funding the hire.

The future king is following in the footsteps of father Charles, who has employed valets for a number of years.

Prince William on stage at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

William completed a two-day visit to New York last week, in support of his Earthshot Prize initiative.

As well as meeting students involved in the Billion Oyster Project on the Hudson River, William attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and paid a visit to a FDNY fire station.

The third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony will take place in Singapore on 7 November, but the Princess of Wales will reportedly not join her husband.

William greets members of the public in New York

Meanwhile, the King and Queen carried out a three-day state visit to France last week, with Charles making history in the French Senate and Camilla wowing in Dior and sapphire jewels at the state banquet.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

The Duchy of Cornwall is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain and was created in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs.

It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

Next year the Prince is expected to receive the full £24 million Duchy profit. This income covers the cost of William's public and private lives, and is valued at more than £1 billion.

