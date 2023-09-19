Prince William's NYC visit day 2: Royal attends Earthshot Prize summit - live updates

Welcome! The Prince of Wales is on the second day of his trip to New York, and he will shortly be arriving at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit – where the 2023 finalists will be named.

Prince William, 41, will address delegates alongside other speakers including former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global adviser to Earthshot Prize winners, Dame Jacinda Ardern, Earthshot trustee former New Zealand prime minister, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

As we wait for the royal's arrival, take a look back at what William got up to on his first day in the Big Apple…

