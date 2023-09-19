Prince William's NYC visit day 2: Royal attends Earthshot Prize summit - live updates

SUMMARY
- The Prince of Wales will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York
- First engagement of day 2: William meets with the President of Ecuador
Day Two of Prince William's trip to New York
Welcome! The Prince of Wales is on the second day of his trip to New York, and he will shortly be arriving at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit – where the 2023 finalists will be named.
Prince William, 41, will address delegates alongside other speakers including former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global adviser to Earthshot Prize winners, Dame Jacinda Ardern, Earthshot trustee former New Zealand prime minister, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.
As we wait for the royal's arrival, take a look back at what William got up to on his first day in the Big Apple…
RELATED: Prince William's NYC visit day 1: Royal wades in East River for special cause