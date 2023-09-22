Prince William has royal fans saying the same thing following solo trip to New York

The Prince of Wales flew to New York earlier this week to promote his Earthshot Prize

The Prince of Wales travelled to New York earlier this week to promote the Earthshot prize and now royal fans have taken to the royal's official Instagram page to share their opinion on his two-day trip.

During his time across the pond, Prince William remained active on social media, posting photos from his different engagements, such as his attendance at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

© Getty William greets members of the public in New York

On day two, and following a secret morning run around Central Park, the father-of-three took part in his final engagement in the Big Apple before returning home to Windsor.

William visited FDNY’s Ten House Fire Station to highlight the work of the city’s first responders and to hear about their experiences working in the city and royal fans were quick to rush to his post about the visit to share their opinions on his trip.

© Getty The Prince Of Wales visited the FDNY Firehouse

"What a gentleman, how he stops to say hello to everyone. The royals are ours too, Americans love them just as much!!," one wrote, whilst another one added: "The USA clearly loves Prince William."

A third remarked: "Your mom would be beaming with pride if she saw you representing your Country this way! Wow," whilst a fourth said: "Such a popular Prince!!!! He is the real deal!! He has charisma, class, respect, family morals and knows how to carry on his duty…. Well done Prince William, you are doing an amazing job with such class."

Although the Prince is back in the UK, he will soon be travelling abroad again, this time to Singapore to attend the final of The Earthshot Prize.

Whilst it was initially thought that he would be joined by his wife the Princess of Wales, it has now been reported that she is not expected to accompany him.

© Getty The Princess of Wales is not expected to accompany Prince William to Singapore

The Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize in October 2020, having been inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot project, which advanced mankind’s achievements.

It aims to find solutions to "repair" the planet and will run annually until 2030.

© Getty Prince William on stage at Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

The Earthshot Prize is awarded to winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism in five different categories - Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work.