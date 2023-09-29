The Prince and Princess of Wales carry out lots of public engagements but they also hold private meetings, which are recorded in the Court Circular.

It's been revealed that Prince William, in his role as Earthshot President, and Kate met with Apple's CEO Timothy Cook at Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The entry did not disclose the purpose of their meeting, but the third Earthshot Prize Awards is taking place in Singapore on 7 November.

William previously teamed up with Apple Fitness+ to record an episode of Time to Walk in December 2021.

As the Prince led listeners on a tour of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, he spoke about the importance of keeping mentally fit and shared a few personal anecdotes.

In one light-hearted moment, he revealed how he was taken out of his "comfort zone" during a charity fundraiser in 2013, when he joined Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift on stage to sing Livin' On A Prayer.

William said about the experience: "Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast."

Apple CEO Tim Cook

He added: "Now, a lot of people might think that I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.

"And I think we’ve gotten to the stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about: how do we look on social media? Who said what about me? What am I wearing? There’s so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay."

WATCH: William talks mental health while walking around Sandringham estate

The meeting with Mr Cook also came the day before William's visit to Swindon based charity BEST – Be A Better You to hear about the work it does to provide young people with mental health support through sports coaching.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales visited textile manufacturers in Leeds and Lancaster, where she learned more about her family connections to the industry.

On Wednesday, Kate was in Kent to join a fun-filled sensory session with children, who have specialist educational needs and disabilities, to highlight the important work of the National Portage Association.

