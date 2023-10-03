Meghan Markle shares personal message for charity she's supported since her royal days

The Duchess of Sussex has marked a milestone celebration for a UK-based charity she has supported since her royal days.

Meghan penned a personal message thanking Smart Works for everything the organisation does to help unemployed women in need as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The Duchess, 42, became patron of Smart Works in January 2019 and retained her role even after stepping back as a senior royal in March 2020.

Expressing her gratitude, Meghan wrote: “Congratulations to the entire Smart Works community on 10 incredible years of transforming lives. For the last decade, you have made an indelible mark on women across the UK who have walked into your doors in need of more than just an outfit - they needed someone to believe in them."

She continued: "As I’ve said before, you provide much more than a handout, at Smart Works you provide a hand held.

"Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the unforgettable smile that comes across a woman’s face when she receives the Smart Works experience of care, inspiration, and empowerment.

"Something changes for her in that moment, and sets her on a path she may never have thought possible."

© Getty Meghan with designer Misha Nonoo at her capsule clothing launch

The Duchess met Smart Works clients at their London headquarters privately before and after her patronage was announced. During a public engagement in 2019, Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, assisted one client to find an outfit for a job interview.

Meghan finished her message by writing: "At Smart Works, you are investing in the future of women, and as a result, the world. I am so grateful to all of you who make this work possible each and every day. Celebrating you from across the pond and wishing you another amazing decade!"

© Getty Meghan Markle picks out accessories for a Smart Works client in 2019

The Duchess launched a special capsule clothing collection with Smart Works in September 2019 – 'The Smart Set' - in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, John Lewis and Misha Nonoo.

For every item that was purchased, one was donated to the charity, allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

The Duchess announced the initiative when she guest-edited British Vogue's September issue that year, using that platform to highlight the charity and its work.

She also mentored a young woman via video call ahead of an interview for an internship in April 2020, as Smart Works adapted its services during the height of the pandemic. See the advice she gave in the clip below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle mentors Smart Works client before job interview

And in March 2022, to coincide with the first day of Women's History Month, Meghan's Archewell Foundation supported the charity with a grant to fund a research project, which tracks female unemployment in the UK.

The Duchess also partnered with accessories brand, Cuyana, to donate 500 handbags to clients supported by Smart Works.

LISTEN: When royals are portrayed on the big screen