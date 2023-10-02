Prince William and Princess Kate switch up social media account leaving royal fans stunned

The Prince and Princess of Wales have spruced up their social media with a novel 'rewind' feature which sees the couple delve into their monthly royal engagements.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Prince William and Princess Kate kicked off their September round-up with a message that read: "Welcome to the September Rewind with The Prince and Princess of Wales."

© Getty The royal couple are active on social media

Within the thread, the duo's social media team subsequently included snippets and photos from their numerous September public appearances.

Amongst the snapshots, William, 41, and Kate, 41, included images from the Prince of Wales's trip to New York, pictures of Kate chatting to the England rugby team, and joyous footage of the royal couple sitting down to chat with Mike Tindall on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Elsewhere, the Prince and Princess of Wales reflected on their visits to Bournemouth, St Davids Cathedral in Wales in addition to Somerset - home to the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton.

Royal fans appeared to embrace the new shake-up, with one commenting: "This rewind is brilliant" while another added: "Great rewind, could we have one each month please!"

A third remarked: "Great idea, love it, no doubt you will have a few teething problems/maybe change things up a bit depending on feedback but all in all a very good start," and a fourth sweetly added: "Whoever came up with this concept, congratulations. Well done!"

© Shutterstock Princess Kate joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre

It's been a busy month for the Wales's. Last week, Princess Kate joined children with special educational needs and disabilities at a sensory play session in Sittingbourne, Kent.

The purpose of Kate's visit was to learn about the work of the National Portage Association, a home-visiting educational service for children from birth up until pre-school age across England and Wales.

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives for fun-filled sensory play date in Kent

During her visit, the mother-of-three got well and truly stuck in with a number of activities involving shredded paper, tinsel and foam.

Later in the day, Princess Kate met some of the front-line practitioners delivering the service to understand more about Portage and how it supports families on a day-to-day basis.

© Shutterstock The royal visited Sittingbourne

Portage provides home learning sessions in the community where specially trained practitioners work with families and their children to learn together, play together and participate in their community.

For her special outing, Kate turned heads in a crimson boucle blazer which she teamed with a nude top and a pair of dark tailored trousers.

© Getty Kate looked radiant in red

The blazer in question is from Zara and features a lapel collar, double-breasted metal button fastening, lightly padded shoulders and a slightly fluffy texture.

She wore her chestnut-hued tresses in a beautiful chignon and accessorised with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings.

To finish off her look, Princess Kate slipped on a pair of suede ballet flats crafted by high-street favourite, Boden. Stunning!