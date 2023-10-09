Prince William's inspiring advice to children as he makes exciting announcement

The Prince of Wales has urged youngsters to "think big and dream bigger" when it comes to saving the planet.

Prince William, 41, has penned a foreword for a new children's book, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers and Thinks: Solutions To Repair Our Planet.

Speaking about the Earth, William says in his introduction: "She is the only home we have and we must think big and dream bigger if we are to protect her."

He writes: "We now live in a world where seaweed can replace plastic and whole countries team together to protect rainforests, and our goal with The Earthshot Prize Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers is simple: to encourage you to think about how you can become one of these amazing people contributing to the mission to repair our planet.

"From pulling carbon dioxide from the air and locking it away in rocks, to making leather from flowers instead of animals, and from sustainable concrete to bubble barriers that remove plastic from our rivers, the Earthshots you'll read about in these pages are the stories of possibility and potential, and it is my hope that they will leave you feeling inspired and optimistic.

"Because if we put our minds to it, the urgency we need, with the optimism we must hold on to, will equal the action we need to repair our planet."

The book, co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, aims to inspire young people to develop their own ideas to help the Earth, including practical things they can do or make.

There are also contributions from broadcaster and natural historian, Sir David Attenborough.

© Getty William and Kate with Sir David Attenborough at Earthshot Prize Awards 2021

Released on 12 October, the publication comes out just weeks before the third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on 7 November in Singapore.

Previous ceremonies were held at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021, and Boston last year.

© Getty William and Kate at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

William launched his Earthshot Prize in 2021 to discover and scale-up ground-breaking solutions to repair the planet, with the winners in five categories – also known as Earthshots – receiving £1 million each to help develop their ideas.

Learn more about the Prize in the video below…

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

The Prince travelled to New York last month to attend the Earthshot Innovation Prize Summit, where he unveiled the 15 finalists for this year's awards.

© Getty Prince William on stage at Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

William will not be joined by the Princess of Wales for the ceremony in Singapore.

The Prince and Princess' eldest child, Prince George, ten, is taking exams in the same week, and Kate wants to be at home to support him.

