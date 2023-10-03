Princess Kate reveals how she's helping Prince George prepare for his exams

The Princess of Wales has been helping Prince George with revision ahead of his upcoming exams, she told students during an outing in Cardiff on Tuesday.

"I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be," Kate told sixth formers who were preparing for their maths A-levels.

"George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it."

It comes after it was confirmed last week that the Princess will not travel with her husband, Prince William, to Singapore in November for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place on 7 November, coincides with George's exams on the same week, and HELLO! understands that Kate wants to be at home in Windsor to support him.

George, ten, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook school in Berkshire, is likely to be sitting entrance exams for his future private school.

Speculation has mounted that the young royal may attend Eton College, like his father William, or his mother's alma mater, Marlborough College.

William and Kate stepped out to celebrate the start of Black History Month, visiting Fitzalan High School to hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around Black history and learn about the vocational courses the school provides.

The school serves one of the most diverse and disadvantaged communities in Wales and in September 2023, a new £64million school building with a range of state-of-the-art facilities was opened to help pupils achieve their highest potential.

Several pupils in the school are also direct relatives of the Windrush Cymru Elders and are from a variety of cultural backgrounds with 70 per cent of pupils speaking English as a second language.

As William chatted with English students, he got into a debate about e-books, saying: "There's something about holding a book that I like. But since having small children I don't read as much as I used to."

Sumayah Musa, 16, who is from Somaliland but grew up in Wales, said afterwards: "We had a very heated discussion about e-books versus paperbacks. I can tell you that Prince William is a strict fan of paperbacks. It was very friendly, then we talked about coffee. Princess Kate absolutely loves a cappuccino, but I prefer a white mocha."

Earlier in the day, the royal couple also visited the Grange Pavilion, where William made everybody laugh as he joked, 'Who's pinching my bottom?' to a group of elderly men and women.

What exams is Prince George taking?

As George is being privately educated, he is likely to be sitting an ISEB Common Pre-tests, which are usually taken when pupils are in Year 6 or 7. It includes four tests – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension and grammar), verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning.

The standard test time for the four tests is 2 hours 15 minutes and they can be sat in the pupils' own school or the senior school they are applying to

George isn't likely to move schools until the age of 13, but entrance exams are usually sat three years in advance.

