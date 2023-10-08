How to hire a Norland nanny like Prince William and Kate – without the hefty cost

Quite often when the Prince and Princess of Wales are out on official engagements with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the family are accompanied by their discreet and highly qualified nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Spanish nanny Maria started working for William and Kate in 2014 when George was eight months old, and since then, she has gone on to also care for Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

But Maria isn't just any ordinary nanny. She trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, where nannies with over eight years' experience can be paid up to £72,500 per year if working in London on a live-out basis, according to the Norland website.

There is one way to secure a Norland nanny without the hefty cost, though. The college runs student placements so families looking for an extra pair of hands may be interested, although there are some restrictions.

Norland students spend around half of their training gaining practical experience in home settings. The college is currently looking for families based in Bath with children under the age of two who are at home full-time.

The website states: "You should be able to host a Norland student for eight hours a day, Monday to Thursday for set weeks potentially starting from September or over the academic year. You will need to support and guide the student with their practice and host a visit from the placement team."

If you are a family of multiples, the college is looking for placements in Bath or within an hour's drive of Bath if you can provide accommodation for a live-in nanny.

Another option is for families who live in an SW postcode, in other words, south west London. You must be a family of two or more children; one child will need to be under the age of two at the start of the placement with the other under the age of five and the family will need a primary carer at home full-time.

The students will do eleven hours per day, Monday to Thursday, with slightly reduced hours on a Friday. The next residential placements will take place in February and May/June 2024.

Families who are interested in applying for a student placement should email the college via their website.

While there are a lot of restrictions on how to hire a Norland student, this is one way of having a royal-approved experience of childcare. According to their website, salaries start from £31,500 for regional Norland nannies who have one year of experience. This can go up to a staggering £124,000 for overseas Norland nannies with over eight years' experience.

Norland nannies in London, meanwhile, are paid around £44,000 in their first year of being qualified and after five years' experience, they can be paid up to £67,000, before jumping to around £72,500 for eight years' experience.

Who is Prince William and Kate's Norland nanny?

William and Kate turned to Norland College, the prestigious training institute founded in 1892 that combines an undergraduate degree with their own diploma, when deciding on their childcare for a young Prince George.

They hired Maria in 2014 and at the time, an insider told HELLO! that the Spanish supernanny had "worked with other prominent high-society families in the past" which is how the royals had heard of her.

"She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with," the insider said. "She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."

Maria used to live with the royals at their 20-room Kensington Palace residence in London, but since moving to Windsor, it's believed that Maria now lives close by as the Wales' family home has fewer rooms, five to be exact.

Maria has been pictured helping out on many high-profile occasions, from Princess Charlotte's christening to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and more recently at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While she is sometimes dressed in her immaculate Norland nanny uniform including the trademark brown bowler hat and crisp white gloves, other times Maria wears equally formal and pristine attire.

In Gilded Youth by Tom Quinn, the author also reveals the dynamics in the Wales household. He quotes one palace insider as saying Maria is highly intelligent, patient, and has an instinct for childcare. Another says she is efficient, good with children, and enjoys the "antiquarian" nature of her lifestyle.

