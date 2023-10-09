Princess Anne joined by fellow royal Olympian Prince Albert in Paris

Princess Anne was joined by fellow royal Olympian Prince Albert of Monaco as the pair attended a Rugby World Cup match in Paris, France on Saturday.

The Princess Royal, 73, was seated in the row in front of the Monaco head of state, as she supported Scotland's rugby team.

Sadly, there was disappointment for Anne as Scotland were beaten by Ireland 36-14, earning themselves a place in the quarterfinals, where they will face New Zealand on Saturday 14 October.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert, 65, is a huge rugby fan, and has attended several matches since the tournament began on 8 September.

Princess Charlene, 45, also joined her husband at the South Africa and Scotland match in Marseille last month.

Sport is something which Albert and Anne both have in common.

The Princess Royal was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, when she rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Games.

© Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock Anne has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986

Prince Albert competed in the bobsleigh at five consecutive Winter Olympics for Monaco, taking part in both the two-man and four-man events, from 1988 to his retirement in 2002.

And of course, Princess Charlene (nee Wittstock) represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Games, with her team finishing fifth in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay.

© Getty Princess Anne was also joined at the match by her husband

It remains to be seen if Albert and Charlene's eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, will one day follow in their parents' sporty footsteps, but it certainly runs in the family for Anne.

The Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall, won a silver medal as part of Great Britain's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics. Anne proudly presented Zara with her medal during the presentation ceremony.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at South Africa vs Scotland

Anne recently made her podcast debut as she appeared on her son-in-law Mike Tindall's series, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The King's sister spoke about how she became patron of the Scottish Rugby Union in 1986, and also revealed daughter Zara's hidden sporting talent. Listen to find out in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Anne reveals daughter Zara Tindall's hidden talent

Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, are parents to Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

She has been married to second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, since December 1992.

