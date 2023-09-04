Princess Charlene makes glamorous TV appearance with Prince Albert

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene officially launched a new TV channel in Monaco on Friday.

The couple made a glamorous appearance on TVMonaco on Friday evening.

The new channel, which is part of the TV5 Monde network will feature programmes, focused on four themes – the environment, current affairs, sport and lifestyle.

Prince Albert, 65, donned a navy suit with a red tie, while his wife, Princess Charlene, 45, looked elegant in cream wide-legged trousers and a black satin V-neck blouse.

The couple, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary in July, posed for a photograph together in the TV studios. Albert was also pictured with his arm around his wife in the control room.

It comes just weeks after the Monaco royals enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to Corsica, with their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Albert was seen snorkelling and kayaking, as Charlene enjoyed a swim.

According to the newspaper, the couple spent their summer on board a yacht off the French island, renowned for its stunning coastal scenery.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared on air to launch the new TV channel

News of their family holiday came just days after Charlene deactivated her personal Instagram account.

The account, with 462,000 followers and 96 posts, @hshprincesscharlene, now takes fans to an error page, reading: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

However, the royal's official Instagram account for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation remains active.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene in the control room

In recent years, Albert and Charlene have faced many rumours regarding the happiness of their marriage, and in March, the Monaco head of state spoke out to publicly deny that they were separating.

A spokesperson from the Palace shared a statement from Albert which read: "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."

As well as twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Prince Albert is also father to Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi, from two previous relationships before his marriage to former Olympic swimmer, Charlene, in 2011. Learn more about Prince Albert II of Monaco in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Albert of Monaco's early life, marriage and more

The royal was also pictured at his son Alexandre's 20th birthday celebrations last month.

Alexandre gave a rare interview ahead of his special day, in which he addressed how "insulting" it is for people to refer to him as being "illegitimate".

© Getty Charlene and Albert with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

He told French magazine Point de Vue: "When I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word [illegitimate] is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet.

"One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognised since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press who have forced him to.

He added: "My mother, whom I adore is my rock, and she is not jealous at all of my choice. If she never said anything about my surname, it's been to protect our privacy. I was two years old when I was revealed in the press.

"Jazmin is my big sister, and I love her like I love my two big brothers on my mother's side."