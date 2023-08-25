Prince Harry reveals relatable routine with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be members of the royal family, but they're just like any other parents when it comes to their children's routines.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Prince Archie in May 2019 and Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

The couple shared some fascinating insights into their family life in their Netflix docuseries released last December, while Harry also wrote about fatherhood in his memoir, Spare, published in January.

He recalled the moment he was reunited with his young children in California after being back in London for his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September. And the heartbreaking passage also revealed the couple's very relatable family life.

Harry wrote: "Now, while overjoyed to be home again, doing drop-offs again, reading Giraffes Can’t Dance again, I couldn’t stop…remembering. Day and night, images flitted through my mind."

In one heartwarming scene from their Harry & Meghan series, the father-of-two was also captured reading a bedtime story to Archie and Lilibet.

© Netflix Harry reading to Archie and Lilibet

September is set to be a busy month for the Sussexes, with Harry confirmed to fly to London for the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.

Meghan will also join her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

© Getty Meghan will join Harry at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The event will take place from 9 to 16 September.

Learn more about the Games in the clip below…

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

Meanwhile, Harry's Heart of Invictus documentary will air on Netflix on 30 August. A trailer for the five-part series shows Harry appearing on stage at the Games, which he founded in 2014.

He says: "If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it … If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it … You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the heart of Invictus."