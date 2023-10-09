Princess Lilibet looks so similar to royal cousin in sweet childhood snaps

Fashion trends come and go, but the royals tend to favour tradition, particularly when it comes to dressing their littles ones.

Earlier this summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July as they watched a parade in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

The snaps, shared by the New York Post, show Lilibet sporting a blue paisley-print hand-smocked dress with white socks and red buckled shoes.

It's a classic style often favoured by the tot's royal cousin, Princess Charlotte, at a similar age, but could the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken inspiration from the archives?

Photographs of Princess Beatrice from her early childhood in the late 1980s/early 1990s show the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter often wearing hand-smocked frocks with white socks and red buckled shoes.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was often dressed in hand-smocked dresses and red shoes as a toddler

And with bows in her auburn hair, little Beatrice very much reminds us of Lilibet, with her own strawberry-blonde locks.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing red shoes as she arrives to meet her baby sister Eugenie in 1990

© Getty Two-year-old Beatrice in 1990 with bows in her hair

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are parents to daughter Sienna, who turned two in September.

Royal watchers have also pointed out the resemblance between Archie and Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's two-year-old son, August Brooksbank.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie matching in pink hand-smocked dresses

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond, with Eugenie visiting her cousin in Montecito last year. Footage from the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries released last December showed the pair attending the Super Bowl, cycling, and playing with Archie on the beach. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Archie play on beach in California

When the Duke attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May, he was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey at the same time as his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

And after attending the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last month, HELLO! learned that Prince Harry and Meghan joined Eugenie and her husband, Jack, at their home in Portugal.

