Princess Eugenie's upcoming double celebrations revealed after family reunion

Princess Eugenie will celebrate two very special occasions next week.

The royal, 33, is set to mark her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on Thursday 12 October.

The pair tied the knot in an autumnal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Eugenie looked beautiful in a V-neck embroidered gown, designed by British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

Her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II also loaned her the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara for her big day.

The Princess usually marks her anniversary on her personal Instagram account, and last year she shared a previously unseen photograph of her husband helping her with her dress as they exited the car.

She also posted a snap of her and Jack sharing a kiss as newlyweds in their royal wedding carriage.

"Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting," she captioned the shot.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack first met in Verbier in 2010

© Getty Princess Eugenie chose a wedding dress with a low back to show off her scoliosis scar

Since their marriage, Eugenie and Jack have become parents to sons August and Ernest, born in February 2021 and May 2023 respectively.

Learn more about Eugenie and Jack's love story in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

As well as her anniversary, the Princess has another reason to celebrate – her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's 64th birthday on Sunday 15 October.

The Duchess shares an incredibly close bond with Eugenie and her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Sarah is close to her girls, Beatrice and Eugenie

At HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in 2021, Sarah praised her daughters, saying: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

As well as grandsons August and Ernest, Sarah is also grandmother to Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, who turned two last month.

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack's sons, August and baby Ernest

Eugenie, Jack and their sons split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London and Portugal.

The couple were recently reunited with Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, at their Portuguese home after the Sussexes attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

While Harry has a strained relationship with his father, King Charles, and older brother, Prince William, he has remained close to Eugenie.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out which major character Prince Harry inspired in a Hollywood movie