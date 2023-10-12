Meghan Markle greets Carson Daly in the best way as he's probed about 'royal protocol'

Meghan Markle greeted Today Show host, Carson Daly, in the best way when he mediated a conversation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Archewell Foundation mental health summit on Tuesday.

Talking to Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin on Wednesday morning, Carson recapped his stint with the Duke and Duchess from the previous evening. The broadcaster revealed how he was nervous about the correct royal protocol, but Meghan very quickly put him at ease.

© Bryan Bedder Carson made an appearance on stage with the Duke and Duchess

He explained: "By the way, they were so great. People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot? And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," he said before Guthrie responded by saying, "That's really cool."

The summit was in aid of World Mental Health Day, and was officially titled the "Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age," held at The Shed in Hudson Yards. During the candid appearance, Meghan opened up about her own fears as a parent to her two children, Archie and Lilibet.

© Getty Meghan and Harry held the summit in NYC

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life… outside of course, being a wife to this one," she began, and smiled at her husband.

"But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us.

© getty Meghan opened up about her worries for Archie and Lilibet

"They say being a parent - the days are long, but the years are short. So it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we've made in the past year."

She also explained why she feels the burden should lie with parents to keep their children safe online.

"Many of the platforms that we've had conversations quietly behind the scenes with these tech executives and they do feel that they have created and they have, many of them, created parental controls and certain guardrails, much of which many parents, if you aren't tech-savvy, you can't navigate that comfortably, it feels pretty overwhelming.

"So there has to be a better solution than that, of course." Meghan looked so glamorous for the event, donning a stunning separates set from Altuzarra. She paired the elegant two-piece with camel pumps from Aquazzura and gold bespoke earrings by Sarah Hendler.