Prince Carl Philip makes surprise career change: 'This is a dream'

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has started his own design company, Bernadotte & Kylberg, and will be launching a selection of scarves and blankets.

The only son of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden has launched his own company alongside his business partner Oscar Kylberg, 11 years after they began working together and designing products for other companies, such as Skultuna, Georg Jensen and Åhléns.

© Michael Campanella Prince Carl Philip with his wife Princess Sofia

Speaking to Swedish Elle, the royal said of his new career move: “This is a dream, a vision that we have had for a long time. With the hope of one day being able to present our own products.”

Speaking proudly about their new products, cashmere and merino wool blankets and silk and wool scarves, Prince Carl reveals: “We are very proud of these products. They have been developed over a long time, sculpted in our heads," says Prince Carl Philip.

© Getty The royal has spoken about his new company

When asked by the publication about their dreams for the future, the prince’s business partner, Oscar, adds: “These are the first ten items on the list, I would say. We are very much looking forward to developing our collections.”

"We have ideas and have sketched out things that are in the pipeline. We'll see where we go,” adds Carl Philip.

Carl Philip is not the first royal to launch a career in fashion. Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has her own luxury children's clothing line called "Marie-Chantal," which is known for its high-end and elegant designs for children.