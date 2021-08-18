Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip look picture perfect in Prince Julian's christening photos Four-month-old Prince Julian was baptised at Drottningholm Palace

The Swedish royal palace has released three official images from Prince Julian's christening last weekend and the photos are adorable.

Taken at the royal family's summer residence, Drottningholm Palace, four-month-old Prince Julian smiles directly at the camera as he sits on his mother Princess Sofia's lap in a perfect snap of the family-of-five.

The royal mum-of-three looks gorgeous in a floral embellished frock by Etro, completing her look with a pair of ivory stilettos and a white hair bow.

Prince Julian, who was born on 26 March, is dressed in the christening gown worn by his father to his own baptism in 1979. The family heirloom dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's christening in 1906 and has been worn by royal babies since.

Prince Alexander, five, sits on his mother's left, twinning with his younger brother, Prince Gabriel, three, in matching blazers and shorts. Prince Carl Philip, dressed in his military uniform, puts his arm around Prince Gabriel as they smile for the camera.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip with their parents

The 16th century palace's stunning interiors can be seen behind them, including green draped curtains and gold ornate furniture, as well as stunning bouquet of brightly coloured flowers.

A second image shows Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Sofia's parents, Marie and Erik Hellqvist.

Prince Julian's godparents stand behind the family-of-five

A third portrait shows the family-of-five with Prince Julian's godparents, Jacob Högfeldt, Frida Vesterberg, Patrick Sommerlath and Johana and Stina Andersson.

The christening took place at Drottningholm Palace's church just outside Stockholm, last Saturday.

Prince Carl Philip's sisters were also in attendance with their spouses and children; Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel with Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five, and Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill with Princess Leonore, seven, Prince Nicolas, six, and Princess Adrienne, three.

