Danish royal family open their personal album of never-before-seen pics – SEE

This weekend sees Prince Christian of Denmark celebrate his 18th birthday, and in honour of the special day, the royal family opened their private photo album, documenting the young royal's journey from childhood to adult.

Alongside a carousel of 28 photos posted on the Danish royal family's Instagram, a heartfelt caption read: "From child to adult. Seen from the parents camera roll. On the day before His Royal Highness Prince Christian's 18th birthday, the Crown Prince couple shares a number of private memories from the Prince's upbringing in this digital photo album."

The photos document Prince Christian's life, from his first Christmas as an adorable baby, his first time trying tennis in the summer of 2010, a trip to Australia and countless snaps from the summer of 2012, including one of Christian showing off a striking temporary tattoo on his arm.

Other sweet photos show the royal playing with his family in Denmark and taking to the slopes on ski trips.

Fans of the Danish royal family loved the photos, commented their praise on the inside insight into Christian's life. "Lovely, loving and heartwarming family photos," one wrote, while another added: "Lovely family pictures and memories. A big and heartfelt congratulations on the beautiful 18th birthday to both Prince Christian and the proud parents."

Others commented on their delight of seeing Christian with his late grandfather, Prince Henrik. "Congratulations to Prince Christian. What a lovely series of pictures. It also moves me a lot to see the picture of Prince Henrik. May God bless and keep you all safe!"

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik's eldest son has quite the bash planned for his birthday, with Queen Margrethe heading up the white-tie dinner for her grandson at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

For the public to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy, earlier in the day, the royals will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace to view the Changing of the Guard.

Prince Christian's birthday party has a glittering guest list, including members of foreign royal families.

Queen Margrethe's younger son, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, are expected to fly to Denmark from Washington D.C. in the US for the celebration, along with their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena. Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage – Count Nikolai and Count Felix.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden will be among the foreign royal guests, and will be joined by their 11-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle.

Representing Norway will be Crown Prince Haakon and his 19-year-old daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Future Belgian queen Princess Elisabeth, 21, has also confirmed her attendance – it sounds like quite the party!

