Crown Princess Mary's son Prince Christian to make TV appearance ahead of 18th birthday

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik's son, Prince Christian, is set to make his TV debut ahead of his 18th birthday.

The Danish royal palace shared clips from the upcoming broadcast on their Instagram account, showing the prince standing in front of a microphone in a recording studio.

It also shared snapshots of Christian and his father Frederik sitting in the back of a car and inside the Folketing – the Danish Parliament.

Prince Christian, who will celebrate his 18th birthday on 15 October, has recorded a special programme where he learns about the different institutions in Denmark, including Parliament, the Supreme Court, the church and the military.

The programme will air on 14 October on DR's digital platforms.

Queen Margrethe will host a white-tie gala dinner for her grandson Christian's milestone at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on 15 October.

Guests will include a selection of the country's youth organisations and rising stars, as well as members of foreign royal families.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Prince Christian in a recording booth

The white-tie dress code means that any royal ladies in attendance are likely to be wearing evening gowns and tiaras.

A number of foreign royals have confirmed their attendance at the gala, including Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19.

Sweden's Crown Princess, Prince Daniel and their 11-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle, will also be among the guests.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Christian takes his father Frederik on a tour

On the morning of his 18th birthday, Christian will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace together with his family and Queen Margrethe.

He will also participate in a meeting of the Council of State on 14 November, at which he will make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution.

Christian is Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik's eldest son, making him second in line to the Danish throne and a future king.

© Getty The Crown Prince and Princess with Prince Christian and Princess Isabella

He is currently in the final year of his secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik are also parents to Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

