Queen Margrethe's lavish 18th birthday plans for grandson Prince Christian revealed

Queen Margrethe will host a gala dinner for her grandson, Prince Christian, as he celebrates his 18th birthday this autumn.

The Danish royal court has announced plans to commemorate Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's eldest child's milestone on 15 October 2023.

On the day, there will be a changing of the guard at Amalienborg Palace, where the prince will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace with his parents, three younger siblings and Queen Margrethe.

The dinner will take place in the evening at Christiansborg Palace, where invited guests include a selection of the country's youth organisations, as well as youngsters who have made their mark in the worlds of sport, arts and culture.

The Danish court added: "In addition, The Royal House of Denmark will invite up to 200 young people from the realm to take part in the celebration in cooperation with the country’s municipalities, as each of Denmark’s municipalities as well as Greenland and the Faroe Islands will have the opportunity to select two 18-year-olds to participate in the gala dinner."

The announcement also shared that Prince Christian will participate in a meeting of the Council of State on 14 November, at which he will make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution.

This marks a big royal first for the future King, as he will then be able to be appointed as a regent.

The palace also shared three new portraits of the prince on Tuesday, taken by Franne Voigt.

© Franne Voigt Prince Christian is second in line to the throne

The first image shows Christian in a more formal setting, wearing a navy suit and an open-collared pale blue shirt.

The second two are more candid, with the prince wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a khaki shacket.

© Franne Voigt Prince Christian turns 18 in October

As Christian finished his school term for the summer in June, the Danish royal court confirmed he will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

The statement read: "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education. The Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's education courses when the time is right. It has been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that financial support from Folketing (Parliament) will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.

"Only after this is the expectation that Prince Christian will participate in official duties to a greater extent. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official duties to a limited extent."

© Franne Voigt Prince Christian will complete his final year of secondary education in the coming year

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, who enjoyed a family holiday to Ibiza last month, are parents to Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Prince Christian was born at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University on 15 October 2005. He was baptised in January 2006 at Christiansborg Palace Chapel. His godparents include his paternal uncle, Prince Joachim, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. The prince is second-in-line to the Danish throne after his father, Crown Prince Frederik.

