Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies sets record straight on relationship with Prince Christian

Princess Maria Chiara and Prince Christian were pictured at the Monaco Grand Prix together earlier this summer

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has addressed rumours she is dating Denmark's Prince Christian in a personal Instagram post.

Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a written statement in three different languages – English, Italian and French – to her nearly 87,000 followers.

It read: "I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumour that has been circulating about me.

"Prince Christian and I share a close friendship. However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated. At first, this situation made me smile; however over time, this rumour has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiralled at odds with reality.

"I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumour. When important events will occur in my life, I will be happy to share them with you. While we all enjoy dreaming of fairy tales, what truly matters is reality."

It comes after Chiara was pictured with future Danish king, Christian, who turns 18 in October, at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this summer.

Chiara's parents Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro share a long-standing friendship with Christian's parents – Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

Prince Carlo is godfather to the Danish royal couple's youngest child, Princess Josephine.

Carlo and Camilla also attended Frederik and Mary's wedding in Copenhagen in May 2004.

© Getty Prince Carlo and Princess Camilla at Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's wedding

The House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is a cadet branch of the Spanish Bourbons that ruled Southern Italy and Sicily for more than a century in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The succession of the House-Two Sicilies has been disputed by two claimants to the headship of the house since 1960 – Prince Carlo and Prince Pedro, Duke of Calabria.

Prince Carlo married Camilla Crociani, daughter of Italian billionaire Camillo Crociani in 1998. As well as Princess Maria Chiara, the couple have an older daughter, Princess Maria Carolina.

© Getty Prince Carlo with his daughters Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara at the Monaco Grand Prix 2023

© Getty Prince Carlo, Princess Camilla and their daughters in 2019

Meanwhile, Prince Christian was given a special new role over the weekend.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark's nephew, Prince Gustav of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and his wife Carina celebrated their son Prince Gustav Albrecht's christening at Berleburg Castle in Germany.

Prince Christian was chosen as one of the tot's six godparents and attended the baptism along with his parents.

A special gala dinner for the prince's 18th birthday will take place at Christiansborg Palace on 15 October, where guests will include a selection of the country's youth organisations, as well as youngsters who have made their mark in the worlds of sport, arts and culture.

The guest list is also likely to include young royals from various European households.

© Getty Prince Christian turns 18 in October

Ahead of his final year of education, the Danish royal court also confirmed Christian will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

