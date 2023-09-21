Prince William is spitting image of son Prince George in unearthed festive photo

Prince George is second in line to the throne after the Prince of Wales

The royal genes are strong, with many striking family resemblances seen between different generations.

One photograph of Princess Charlotte caused the Prince of Wales to do a double-take in 2020, and it's been noted how much the young royal looks like the late Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Sarah Chatto as children.

But in another unearthed snap Prince William is the absolute image of his eldest son, Prince George.

The photograph, taken on Christmas Day in 1990, shows the Prince walking to church with his aunt, the Princess Royal.

William, who was eight years old at the time, is pictured wearing a checked jacket, grey trousers, a white shirt and a navy tie.

And with his sandy coloured hair and shy smile, he looks identical to George.

© Getty Anne and William on Christmas Day in 1990

William and Kate returned to their royal duties earlier this month after spending the school summer holidays in Norfolk with George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

The Prince carried out a two-day visit to New York on Monday and Tuesday, in support of his Earthshot Prize initiative, and promised one royal fan that he would bring his wife and children to the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Kate visited Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton following her recent appointment by King Charles as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA).

And on Tuesday, the Princess bent a royal rule as she praised the "really precious" work of youth intervention charity Streets of Growth in central London.

© Getty Kate at the royal naval air station

George, Charlotte and Louis returned to their classrooms at Lambrook school at the beginning of the month following their summer break.

George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas's Battersea school, while Louis was at Willcocks Nursery school when the Waleses lived in London.

The youngsters enrolled at Lambrook in September 2022, following the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

George is now in Year 6, while Charlotte and Louis are in Year 4 and Year 1 respectively.

But future king George will have an important decision to make in the coming years, as he's likely to move to a secondary school at the age of 13 after his prep school years at Lambrook.