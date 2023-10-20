Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares adorable new photo of rarely-seen baby son

Cressida Bonas is every inch the doting mother and on Friday, she shared the sweetest photo of her baby son, Wilbur who will be one next month.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 34-year-old posted a touching snap of little Wilbur crawling on the floor with an adorable dog during a visit to an art gallery. The infant was besotted with the pooch who was held on a lead by someone out of the camera shot.

Wilbur was besotted by the pooch

Alongside the image were the words: "Deep chats," alongside a handshake emoji. Wilbur looked so adorable in the touching snap, donning jeans and a cosy grey cardigan.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to flood the comments section on the rare update."Cuteness stand off," one fan replied. A second added: "TOOO tooo sweeeeet!!!!," alongside five red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Best friends."

Cressida married her husband Harry in 2020

Cressida shares her young son with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, whom she married in 2020 in a secret ceremony. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies.

Wilbur, whose middle name is James, was named after Harry's late brother James, who tragically passed away in 2006, according to the Daily Mail.

© Instagram The mother-of-one welcomed Wilbur last year

She herself also penned in the publication: "He was a student at Newcastle University and, growing up, he had never shown any obvious signs of depression or mental illness,

"He was fun, sporty, kind and popular. Many have said he was a golden boy. Following a minor operation, he sought help for anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Later that week, while back in Newcastle, James went to an NHS walk-in centre and was then referred to A&E as a low priority.

© Photo: Rex Cressida and Harry dated until 2014

"James left A&E without being seen. A letter was sent from the NHS to his family GP by second-class post to the wrong postcode. By the time it arrived, James had already taken his own life, ten days after the operation."

Cressida and the Duke of Sussex dated for two years between 2012 and 2014 after reportedly being introduced by Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie.

© Photo: PA Cressdia and Prince Harry allegedly met through Princess Eugenie

Harry opened up about their split in his memoir, Spare which was released in January this year.

"There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty — but not love everlasting," Harry wrote, noting that Cressida had always made it clear she didn't want to take on royal life.

Describing the moment he called it quits, he wrote: “‘I've learned so much from you, Cress’. She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”

The pair have remained on good terms since their breakup with Cressida and her husband attending the Duke and Duchess's royal wedding in 2018.