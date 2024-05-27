Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas stuns in bronze dress with thigh-high split at lavish billionaire wedding

Cressida Bonas showcased her timeless elegance as she attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire David Winter to Georgia Irwin in Venice over the weekend.

The 35-year-old actress, known for her past relationship with Prince Harry, was spotted leaving The Gritti Palace Hotel on the Grand Canal in pictures published in Daily Mail, ready to embark on a boat ride to the opulent ceremony held on Le Certosa Island.

Cressida dazzled in a shimmering bronze one-shoulder dress that featured a daring thigh-high split, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

She accessorised with a delicate necklace and golden drop earrings, enhancing her glamorous look. Her blonde tresses were styled in a flawless blow-dried '60s fashion, perfectly complementing her chic attire.

© Dave Benett Cressida was spotted at a wedding in Venice

The actress, who welcomed her son Wilburn in 2022 with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, appeared in high spirits as she prepared to travel to the wedding venue. Cressida and Harry tied the knot in 2020, and their son Wilburn carries a poignant name, honouring Harry's late brother James, who tragically passed away at the age of 21.

Princess Eugenie, who introduced Cressida to her cousin Prince Harry, remains close to the actress even after her breakup with the prince. The bonds of friendship have evidently endured, as Cressida continues to be a cherished guest at significant events.

© Getty Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie are longtime friends

The lavish wedding of Standard Industries CEO David Winter took place on the picturesque La Certosa Island, with guests arriving via water taxi.

La Certosa, situated 500 meters northeast of Venice in the Venetian Lagoon, provided a breathtaking backdrop for the star-studded affair. Before the ceremony, Cressida was seen mingling with other high-profile attendees, exuding joy and excitement.

© Dave Benett Cressida was pictured sitting with Zara Tindall and James Blunt

Among the notable guests was Sienna Miller, who made a striking entrance in a silk dress accompanied by her partner, Oli Green, 27. Sienna, 42, who welcomed her second child and first with Oli in January, opted for a plunging burnt orange gown that accentuated her stunning curves.

The actress, who also shares an 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, completed her look with a chunky gold choker, matching bracelet, and strappy sandals, carrying her essentials in a chic clutch.

Oli Green complemented Sienna's elegance with a dapper appearance in a dark tailored suit, layered over a crisp white shirt and an emerald green tie. The couple's stylish presence added an extra layer of glamour to the already dazzling event.