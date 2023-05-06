Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas shares rare photos of baby Wilbur on special day

While the nation is marking the coronation, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, had another occasion to mark as her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, celebrated his birthday.

To mark the special day, the actress shared some beautiful photos of her and her beloved out on a country walk, and the couple brought their baby son, Wilbur, with them. The pair enjoyed a sunny day as they walked through fields alongside their adorable little dog and a baby grow that was tied on Harry's chest. In one photo, young Wilbur had a green bobble hat while a second one, taken on a less bright day, the youngster was in an all-white outfit.

In the second snap, Harry and Wilbur had come face-to-face with a large black-and-white horse that had a small coat to keep it warm, featuring the word: 'Amigo'.

In a touching tribute to her husband, who she married in 2020, Cressida penned: "Happy birthday to this guy! I sure am a lucky gal," she added a series of white heart and cake emojis.

Fans were quick to offer their support as well, as one said: "Have the happiest day together, love you all to the moon and back @cressida_bonas_ @harrywent and darling Wilbur James," while a second added: "What a gorgeous photo, you guys looks so well, hope all okay with you."

Cressida had a special tribute to her husband

A third shared: "Hip hip hooray for Harry," alongside a heart emoji and a fourth commented: "What a great photo! Happy Birthday," while others posted strings of heart emojis.

Cressida has not shared when she gave birth to her young son, but the socialite was seen wheeling a pram around alongside her husband in November, months after confirming her pregnancy in an interview with the Spectator.

Shortly after the photos were published, Cressida opened up about conceiving through IVF, revealing in the Sunday Times that the pair struggled for two years.

Cressida and Harry welcomed Wilbur in 2020

"I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she explained. She went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF.

"I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she went on to write. "But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

Harry marked his birthday on the same day as the Coronation

Cressida and her longterm love Harry, both 33, were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020. The White House Farm star, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

In January of that year, in an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key.

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them, but I don't think I would."

