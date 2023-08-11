Cressida Bonas stuns in swimsuit during holiday with husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas is enjoying some time away with Harry Wentworth-Stanley and their baby son Wilbur

Cressida Bonas is enjoying some time away with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley and their baby son Wilbur, and they're certainly making the most of the good weather as they headed down to the beach.

On Friday, the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry shared several snaps of their time away on her Instagram Stories, and the couple appear to be having the best time away. In one photo, Cressida shared a snap of their surprise beach companions, which consisted of a pack of lemurs that showed their curiosity in the couple.

A second photo featured the 34-year-old in a stunning swimsuit as she entered the crystalline waters. The photo was taken from quite a distance, hiding most of the details of her swimsuit, but she still looked simply beautiful.

Last month, Cressida and Harry marked their third wedding anniversary, the star shared a sweet, and amusing, photo of the couple that perfecty showed what their relationship is like. She kept it casual in her beach attire, which included a grey cap covering her blonde beach waves, orange sunglasses and a strapless bikini that was out of shot.

Cressida looked fabulous in her swimwear

Showing off their playful relationship, Harry wore a brown hat with a silver chain around his neck as he lent over to push his wife's nose up in a funny expression.

"3 years with you. Woo! Thank you for always making me laugh even when I don’t feel like it!" Cressida captioned the photo, and fans flooded the comments section with messages such as: "Super cute."

Cressida and Harry had unexpected companions during their beach trip

The White House Farm actress and estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, were forced to change their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple tied the knot at the exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex back in 2020.

Back in November the couple welcomed their son Wilbur, however Cressida revealed in a personal essay for the Sunday Times that conceiving their son wasn't without its issues.

Cressida and Harry welcomed their son in November

"I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she explained. The actress went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF. "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she added.

"But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

Cressida spoke about using IVF

Cressida explained that whilst the IVF was hard and she had to overcome her fear of needles, she began to do things she loves again, like dancing.

