Prince William and Princess Kate's unwanted visitor at country home Anmer Hall revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the proud owners of a ten-bedroom mansion in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. And while it's full of grandeur and the epitome of luxe country living, it seems the royal residence is home to an unwanted visitor – a ghost!

Paranormal historian Richard Felix was a guest on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast for our spooktacular Halloween episode and revealed: "When the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, there was a ghost in there of a Catholic priest.

"He lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason. Although he was executed in York, for some reason, he's returned.

© Getty William and Kate's ten-bedroom countryside mansion Anmer Hall

"They've actually heard his voice and they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall."

The Most Haunted TV star revealed that William and Kate were told about the ghost before moving in. "The comment was, I presume from Prince William, he said, 'No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?'" Richard laughed.

The royal couple were gifted the expansive Norfolk property in 2011 as a wedding gift from the late Queen. The 18th-century home, located on the Sandringham Estate, underwent £1.5million worth of refurbishments, including the addition of a conservatory, a rerouted driveway, and completely overhauled interiors with the help of designer Ben Pentreath.

Anmer Hall was home to William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte from 2015 until 2017, but it now serves as their second house. The royals relocated to London where Prince Louis was born, but they have since moved to Windsor where they live in the more modestly sized Adelaide Cottage.

The family often retreat to their countryside haven during the school holidays, particularly at Christmas when they celebrate with the rest of the royals at Sandringham.

In an Apple Time to Walk episode, William previously said of Anmer Hall: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

© Getty William and Kate typically spend Christmas in Norfolk

The royals feel very at home in Norfolk and love that they can blend in with the locals. Kate often takes her children to do pottery painting at ceramics store and traditional sweet shop Mable's Paint Pot.

An insider told HELLO!: "Kate is a regular at Mable's Paint Pot, she always pops in with the children and nobody pays any attention. That's why she likes it so much here, they consider Norfolk their real home and it's because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives."

As well as supporting local businesses, the Waleses have a great solution to wanting to make the most of Norfolk's fantastic beaches without drawing too much attention to themselves.

One local revealed to HELLO!: "They've been spotted on a yacht just off Holkham Beach, it's the perfect way for them to be able to enjoy the beach but be away from the crowds. Holkham is amazing - it's the beach from Shakespeare in Love - huge white sand with sand dunes, and although it's very popular it never feels busy, as it's so big."