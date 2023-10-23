Prince William's sweet PDA for wife Kate caught on camera - fans react

The Prince and Princess of Wales rarely engage in PDA but one tactile gesture from Prince William was recently captured on camera.

Before taking a break from their royal duties to enjoy the October half-term with their children, William and Kate carried out a series of engagements to mark World Mental Health Day earlier this month.

During one outing, the royal couple attended a mental fitness workshop run by Kate's patronage, SportsAid, at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire.

As the pair chatted with young athletes and their parents, William spotted something on his wife's face and affectionately reached out to move it.

In the clip shared on social media, Kate can then be seen flicking her hair before grinning at her husband.

The moment was picked up by royal watchers, who couldn't help but comment on William's gesture.

"He’s a true gent always," one remarked.

"So sweet and caring!" another agreed.

A third added: "Always there for each other."

Many other social media users also reacted with flurries of heart emojis.

© Getty William and Kate embracing at a charity polo match over the summer

The Prince and Princess, who have been married for 12 years, are often subtle with their displays of affection – from a hand on one another's back to pecks on the cheek.

© Getty The look of love

On their royal tour of the Caribbean in March 2022, William and Kate were seen holding hands as they arrived at an evening reception in The Bahamas.

Take a look back at the sweet moment in the clip below…

WATCH: William and Kate caught in rare PDA in The Bahamas

The Waleses are also notoriously competitive with one another and during the mental fitness workshop, they went head-to-head in a netball drill.

Despite still having two fingers strapped up as a precaution after a recent trampoline accident, Kate was eager to take on her husband, and the session ended with the Princess trying to score as William defended the hoop, though she missed four times.

William revealed at the event that he has been instilling positive sporting messages in his children about “how you can lose well and win well” and to “respect your opponent, respect the decision”.

© Getty William and Kate went head-to-head during the workshop in Bisham

He said of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: "I try to talk to them about how you can win well and lose well. I think that’s really important. They need to understand they're not going to win everything.”

William went on to tell fellow parents: “It’s not just sport, they’re lessons throughout your life – winning, losing, competing… relationships, whatever it might be. For me it all started with sports."

