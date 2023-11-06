Queen Camilla is expected to pay a heartwarming tribute to Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament in London on Tuesday.

The Queen, who will be accompanying her husband King Charles on the visit to Westminster, is thought to be planning on wearing her late mother-in-law's iconic diamond diadem for the first time.

WATCH: Queen Camilla surprises in flight socks on long haul journey

The tiara, worth £6 million, was worn by Elizabeth II for her Coronation in 1953. The late Queen then wore it to every State Opening of Parliament from then onwards until her death in September 2022.

The diadem over the years became synonymous with the late monarch as it became the crown that appeared on banknotes, postage stamps and coins which all featured the Queen's portrait.

Queen Camilla will join King Charles for the annual ceremony which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year. It will also include the monarch giving a speech setting out the government's agenda for the coming session and outlining policy and legislation.

MORE: Queen Camilla bottle-feeds orphaned baby elephants at Kenya sanctuary

MORE: Queen Camilla goes barefoot in chic airport outfit to jet set with King Charles

© Everett/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation on June 2, 1953

Meanwhile, the ceremony held in London will mark the monarchs' first on home soil after returning from their recent visit to Kenya, during which the Queen happened to pay tribute to the late monarch.

The King and Queen's itinerary for their overseas trip featured a meeting with Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi, a state banquet, a trip to an elephant sanctuary, and a visit to the Eastlands Library in Nairobi, where the Queen spoke to young readers to encourage them to explore the world through books.

© Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the George IV diadem, on her way to the state opening of Parliament 2019

During the state banquet, Queen Camilla opted to wear sentimental jewellery including a diamond elephant bracelet – a fitting choice following their sanctuary visit – and a Van Cleef & Arpels snake necklace which once belonged to her grandmother.

But it was during Camilla's trip to the library which saw her wear Queen Elizabeth II's diamond oyster brooch. What's more, King Charles paid a sweet tribute to his late mother in a speech during the state banquet.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a white crepe silk Anna Valentine dress with a diamond oyster brooch belonging to the late Queen while in Kenya

Charles spoke of his mother's "particular affection" for the country where she had become Queen in 1952 and spoke of Prince William's decision to propose to Charles' now "beloved daughter-in-law" Kate in Kenya in 2010. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, her favourite royal residence, on September 8 2022 with her family by her side.