Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in tiara and gown at state banquet in Denmark

King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia were guests of honour at a state banquet held at Christiansborg Palace on Monday night. The Spanish couple, who were hosted by their Danish counterpart Queen Margrethe of Denmark, enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour at the royal residence in Copenhagen.

Also in attendance were Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who looked stunning in an embellished sequined gown. Tiaras were the order of the day, with the royal ladies each selecting an exquisite headpiece to complete their regal looks.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrive for the state banquet © Getty The Spanish king and queen were greeted by Queen Margrethe of Denmark as they arrived at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. This was their first state visit to the country since Felipe's coronation in 2014. The pair will remain in Denmark until Wednesday.

Letizia looked stunning © Getty The mother-of-two had a showstopping moment in a dark blue gown by Felipe Varela.

Letizia's tiara © Getty A closer look at the Spanish queen's tiara. Letizia chose to wear one of the royal family's most significant and eye-catching pieces - the Tiara de Lis. The platinum and diamond jewel was created in 1906 by the Spanish firm Ansorena and features the heraldic fleur-de-lys of the Bourbon family. Letizia last wore the tiara two years ago in Sweden.

A regal updo © Getty Only Letizia could manage to pull off a ponytail at a state banquet. How amazing does she look?

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary arrive © Getty Queen Margrethe's son Crown Prince Frederik arrived at the state banquet with his wife Crown Princess Mary, who was her typically elegant self in a beaded gown by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg. The Crown Princess memorably last wore the gown in 2022 for her 50th birthday portraits.

Letizia is escorted into dinner © Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark had the pleasure of escorting Letizia to dinner.

Queen Margrethe's speech © Getty The Danish queen welcomed Felipe and Letizia in her speech, with the Spanish king returning the favour and praising Margrethe for her exemplary reign.

A toast for the royals © Getty Crown Princess Mary and King Felipe exchanged a toast.

Mary's delicate tiara © Carlos Alvarez Australia-born Mary wore a glittering tiara which she also used at Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday celebrations.

The banquet hall © Getty Guests were seated in a U-shaped arrangement in the palace's grand hall. On the menu were dishes including deer from Trend (a region in Denmark where the royal family like to go on holiday and have a hunting lodge there), sole soufflé with Barigoule vegetables, cherries from Graasten (where the royals also spend their summers), and a mushroom pie. As for the soundtrack of the night, the royals and their guests were treated to a live band who also performed some Spanish tracks.



