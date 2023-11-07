Prince William leaves small business owner in tears after appearance in Singapore

Prince William is currently flying solo in Singapore for the Earthshot Awards, and while the main event is Tuesday's glittering ceremony, the Prince of Wales' appearance at a ceremony honouring the nominees on Monday prompted an emotional response from one business owner.

The royal looked smart as always in his trademark navy suit, but it was his tie that got people talking. William finished off his formal look with a floral print tie, made from plastic bottles, created by the Italian brand Wilmok, and when the founder of the ties discovered he had the royal seal of approval, he was overcome with emotion.

"Was not really sure why our Twitter traffic was up," WIimok's founder posted, alongside a photo of the royal wearing a tie from the brand, adding: "As a small business owner, I am literally in tears. Thank you!"

© Getty Prince William delighted a small business owner

In another heartfelt post featuring William in his now famous accessory, Wilmok wrote: "I don't have words, thank you so much!!!!!" later adding: "Christmas came early this year."

Of their designs, Wilmok says their creations are: "Old school fashion for the modern gentleman," very fitting for Prince of Wales, we'd say!

Fans of Wilmok were delighted by the brand's good fortune, commenting: "When our Prince supports you, we do too!" and: "So happy for you and your business!"

Another wrote: "Congratulations, this is huge!" with a fourth adding: "Congratulations, what a thrill!"

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Prince William is a champion of sustainability

What are Wilmok ties?

William's floral print tie costs £40 and is made from 100% recycled plastic, with each item recycling approximately 3.5 plastic bottles.

"Our mission is to create high-end sustainable fashion accessories at revolutionary prices while helping underprivileged children achieve their dreams," the website reads.

With such a remarkable mission, it's no surprise that Prince William is a fan, and given that the whole aim of Earthshot is to find solutions to some of the Earth's biggest environmental issues, it's an obvious choice that the royal opted for a brand hoping to help mother nature.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Launched in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world. Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast for everything you need to know about the Earthshot Prize...

Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

