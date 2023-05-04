Queen Camilla's grandson suffers major injury ahead of coronation role

One of Queen Camilla’s grandsons has suffered an unfortunate setback ahead of Saturday’s coronation.

Gus Lopes is the 13-year-old son of Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes. He has a twin brother, Louis, and, along with their cousin Freddy Parker Bowles, the brothers are set to act as Pages of Honour for their grandmother on the big day.

© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Gus and Louis Lopes, Queen Camilla's grandsons

Their duties will include holding Camilla’s heavy coronation robes as she progresses down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

But this act has been made all more difficult for Gus who has broken his arm.

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Gus’s arm will be in a sling at the coronation – just as it was when he and Louis attended rehearsals at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

© Photo: Getty Images Camilla with her daughter, Laura Lopes

A family friend reported: “Gus broke his arm in a bike accident while on holiday. The cast has been removed but he must have it in a sling on the big day.”

Camilla is a very proud grandmother of five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus. See the Queen Consort talking about their special bond in the video below...

She has a very strong bond with the teens – who call her 'Gaga'. So too does her husband, who used to read them stories from the Harry Potter series and would even do impressions for their entertainment.

It's thought that Camilla made a sweet reference to eldest grandchild Lola during a 2022 interview with Vogue when she revealed: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

© REX/Shutterstock Lola Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's granddaughter

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!"

Royal watchers will be aware that Eliza, meanwhile, was given the honour of being a bridesmaid at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011. She was seen being picked up by her step-grandfather, then-Prince Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the huge crowds.

Of course, a great deal has changed since then with Camilla revealing in the same Vogue interview: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."