Sarah Ferguson poses with late Queen's corgis in unseen picture

Sarah Ferguson inherited two of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis following her heartbreaking death in September 2022.

The royal pups, called Sandy and Muick, have since been adapting to their new home at Royal Lodge where Sarah lives with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

WATCH: The royal family's dogs

Their opulent 30-room home is the perfect playground for Sarah's two furry friends who no doubt relish spending time in the property's 21 acres of secluded gardens. And judging from a never-before-seen picture, it looks like Sandy and Muick have officially settled into their new pad.

In a sweet snap attached to a recent royal letter, Sarah, 64, is pictured beaming from ear to ear alongside her adorable pooches. The trio appeared in high spirits as they made the most of the sunshine, nestled amongst towering grasses.

In her note, which was sent to a royal fan, Sarah penned: "Thank you, love Sarah," which she carefully positioned around a handful of touching quotes from British-Australian poet, Adam Lindsay Gordon.

The note continued: "Life is mostly froth and bubble. Two things stand like stone. Kindness is another's trouble. Courage is your own."

Sandy and Muick once belonged to the late monarch who became synonymous with her canine corgi clan.

© Getty Images The late monarch adored her corgis

Since ascending the throne in 1952, the Queen had owned more than 30 Corgis in her lifetime. At any given point, she had up to ten — and tolerated no less than the royal treatment for them.

At the time of her death, the Queen owned two Corgis - Muick and Sandy - and one Dorgi (a dachshund/corgi crossbreed), named Candy. Other much-loved royal Corgis include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime

Famously referred to as "her family", Queen Elizabeth's canine clan enjoy a life of luxury at the Palace. The royal fed her beloved pets lavish home-cooked meals which were prepared by her former royal chef, Darren McGrady.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, Darren shared a glimpse inside the ritual, telling us: "When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs."

© Getty Images The late Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, inside Windsor Castle

He went on to say: "It would be chosen and sent to us in the kitchen every month by Mrs Fennick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham.

"It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days."

© Instagram Sarah has inherited Sandy and Muick

Whilst it's not known if Sarah has maintained the tradition of preparing home-cooked meals, we do know that the author is forever spoiling the canine duo.

During an interview with French magazine, Gala, Sarah shared an update, telling the publication: "The corgis are very sweet, very polite and well-behaved. I love them and they're happy. We take it in turns walking them, which is a bit confusing for the poor dogs. They never know who is going to be taking them out!

"I'm their favourite, but everyone always says it's because I give them bones in broth. I love everything about them and I'm the one who spoils them the most. It’s a big honour to have them with us."