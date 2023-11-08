Sarah Ferguson rocks chic black leather jacket after New York trip with Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson was among the many guests who attended the opening of The Wolseley restaurant in the City on Tuesday night.

Looking fabulous as ever, the 64-year-old - who has been open about her breast cancer diagnosis in recent months - appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as she mingled with guests.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson at The Wolseley City Inaugural VIP Dinner on Tuesday

She rocked a chic leather jacket, which boasted large gold buttons, and a coordinating dress with a floaty hemline and velvet ankle boots. With her hair in a half-up, half-down bun, Sarah amped up the glamour with smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, tinted cheeks and a nude glossy lip.

The Wolseley City hosted a VIP inaugural dinner on the eve of opening. The launch coincided with the twentieth anniversary of the iconic The Wolseley in London's Piccadilly, capturing the elegant interiors and impeccable standards of its predecessor, whilst presented as a younger sister to the original.

Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes, Harry Potter actress Genevieve Gaunt and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason were also in attendance.

© Adam Ihse/TT/Shutterstock Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year

Sarah's outing come shortly after she returned to the UK from a trip to New York with her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice. She also recently appeared on Loose Women to talk about her breast cancer diagnosis, which she revealed earlier this year.

At the event on Tuesday, Sarah revealed her positive can-do attitude. "I have always faced adversity and happiness with the same attitude: put your front foot forward and recognise that whatever happens I am so lucky, and so many face bigger challenges," she told The Independent. "I feel blessed to be well and to have looked cancer in the eye and not blinked. I know that I am so lucky and that I still want to celebrate life."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals how she nearly missed her mammogram

Earlier this month, Sarah told the Loose Women panel that she nearly missed her mammogram but went after her sister Jane's insistence. "I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life," she revealed on Loose Women. "I couldn't face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane's insistence that I went, that persuaded me."

Sarah added: "My cancer was completely symptom-free – I never found a lump and did not feel ill. My experience underlines the vital importance of getting screened when you're called in." The Duchess underwent an eight-hour single mastectomy operation on her left breast in June, as well as reconstructive surgery.