Princess Kate teases fans ahead of major speech at Shaping Us event - best photos

The Princess of Wales teased royal fans ahead of delivering a major keynote speech in London today.

Kensington Palace shared a slick video of Kate, 41, wearing a maroon trouser suit during rehearsals.

The Princess and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood are hosting the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London, with Kate arriving at the event in a purple power suit.

The event will bring together cross-disciplinary leaders, child and adult specialists, and global thinkers for the first time to consider how we grow, think, and behave throughout life, in order to build resilience for the future.

Kate launched The Shaping Us campaign in January, which aims to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child's life.

© Getty Kate made a statement in a purple trouser suit

The long-term project has been described as the Princess' "life's work", which she hopes will influence attitudes towards children in the early years period of their lives.

Kensington Palace said the centre has conducted a global listening exercise, involving experts from 21 countries to unite the thinking and agree on the key foundational skills laid in early childhood, but continue to grow beyond it, that help establish happy, healthy adult lives.

© Getty Kate will deliver a major keynote speech

These social and emotional skills are described as fundamental to our future mental and physical wellbeing, shaping everything from our ability to form positive relationships to our capacity for learning, working and coping with adversity.

The Shaping Us National Symposium will share the findings from this exercise and focus on the action needed to make social and emotional skills a greater priority.

© Kensington Palace The Princess rehearsing for her speech in maroon trouser suit

TV presenter Fearne Cotton, a Shaping Us champion, will present the event and the day will also feature talks from a range of thought leaders to outline the scientific, economic and human cases for prioritising early childhood.

Kate's outing comes the day after she and husband, Prince William, attended a private party at Clarence House to mark King Charles's 75th birthday on Tuesday evening.

The Princess looked glamorous in a green sequined dress as she and the Prince were pictured leaving the bash.

