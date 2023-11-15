A Right Royal Podcast: Royal Love Stories

Welcome back to HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, where this week we are delving into the most iconic royal love stories.

From the late Queen and Prince Phillip’s secret engagement to Prince William’s swoony proposal to Kate Middleton in Kenya, we look back at some of the most iconic and unforgettable royal romances.

In the episode, we’re chatting to award-winning journalist, writer and royal commentator Kate Mansey who reveals why Prince William and Kate are “a right fit” from the beginning and how their relationship has mirrored the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s over the years. She said: "You know, lots of people want to compare them to Diana and Charles, and I get that, but even to the point that when they got married, the Queen and Philip went off to live in Malta.”

© Getty Kate pictured admiring her engagement ring during her and Prince William's engagement announcement

“Similarly, Kate and William had the same luxury, when they went off to Anglesey, he was in RAF Valley and she was like an RAF wife, in a way,” she added.

“So, I think in some ways that marriage has been the blueprint. And that's a much better comparison."

Kate also relives the couple’s most difficult public engagement after their wedding and how Kate showed that she is “no pushover.”

© Getty Prince William placing his hand on the small of her back whilst being followed by their dog 'Orla'

We are also joined by writer and broadcaster Hugo Vickers, who has written extensively on the royal family and possesses some incredible some in-depth knowledge on royal relationships.

© Getty Official photograph of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire

Hugo opens up about the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s romance and why they were a very romantic couple.