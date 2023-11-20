The Prince and Princess of Wales make rare comment about Prince George's big day

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, marked a milestone birthday in the summer.

The young Prince turned ten on 22 July, with Prince William and Kate releasing a new photograph of their son posing on the steps at Windsor Castle.

And one royal fan has shared some insight into how George spent his special day when they got a response from William and Kate's team.

One side was the official photograph of the prince and on the other was a message which read: "Thank you for your kind letter to celebrate Prince George's 10th birthday.

"Prince George had a brilliant day, and your message was much appreciated by their Royal Highnesses, who send you their very best wishes."

It was widely reported at the time that George celebrated his birthday with a close-knit group of friends from his school, Lambrook, at a gathering at the Waleses' Windsor abode, Adelaide Cottage.

Just days before turning ten, George joined his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Wimbledon Men's Final.

The young royals were very animated in the royal box as they watched the nail-biting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novac Djokovi, with the pair cheering as Spanish star Alcaraz was victorious.

The Princess of Wales presented the trophies to both men on Centre Court after the match, and was joined by her husband and eldest children as they went backstage to meet Wimbledon champion Alcaraz.

But Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness as the royals congratulated the 20-year-old tennis player, and could be seen dashing behind her mother, as seen in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Charlotte overcome with shyness at Wimbledon

George is in Year Six at Lambrook preparatory school in Berkshire and earlier this month he took his first set of major tests.

They are believed to be entrance exams for his future school at the next stage of his education the year he turns 13.

© Getty George attended a Rugby World Cup match with dad William in October

Kate did not join her husband William on his visit to Singapore in order to stay home to support George through his exams.

George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas's Battersea school when the royals lived at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

The royal siblings, along with younger brother, Prince Louis, enrolled at Lambrook in September 2022 following William and Kate's move to Windsor.

