Zara Tindall's sad admission that son Lucas doesn't remember the Queen

Zara Tindall, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, shared her cherished childhood memories and the impact of her grandmother's passing in a heartfelt conversation.

Recalling the Queen's unwavering support and passion for horses, Zara reflected on the special bond they shared, especially during equestrian events.

"She very much knew what was going on in my career as I was growing up," Zara recounted to Australian Woman's Weekly. "You got to see her real passion and love for the horses and that side of her."

Over a year since the Queen's passing, Zara candidly expressed the profound sense of loss felt by the family. "When you’ve got someone who’s a huge influence in your life, it leaves a hole," she admitted. Zara highlighted the Queen's long life as a blessing, allowing her great-grandchildren to experience her influence.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Phillips and Queen Elizabeth II watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2007

However, Zara revealed that her youngest child, Lucas, two, doesn't have personal memories of the Queen, unlike his older sisters.

"Lucas doesn’t remember, but the girls do very much," she said. Mike Tindall, Zara's husband, added that while they have a photo of Lucas with the Queen, their daughters Mia, nine, Lena, five, have actual memories of time spent with their great-grandmother.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lucas Tindall seen eating an ice cream as he and his mother Zara Tindall attend day 2 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

Zara also shared insights into her life as a mother and competitive rider. A decade ago, she hadn't envisioned significant changes after having children, expecting to balance her equestrian career with motherhood.

"I’m very part-time now," she laughed, explaining how her priorities have shifted to focus more on family time and select equestrian events.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Beyond her career, Zara spoke openly about the challenges of regaining fitness post-childbirth and the broader issues women face with bodily changes.

She emphasized the importance of being mindful of one's body, especially as women age, undergo childbirth, and experience menopause. "It’s a lot!" she exclaimed, acknowledging the complexities of women's health.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara says Lucas doesn't remember the Queen

Zara also touched upon the ever-present mother-guilt, a sentiment echoed by Mike, who humorously noted that kids are adept at making parents feel guilty.

Zara mused that despite feeling the need to do more, children often don't notice their parents' absences, reflecting on her own childhood with her busy mother. "I think as mothers, you feel like you should be doing more," she said, highlighting the universal challenges faced by working mothers.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, where we're looking at the life-changing unions of those who have been married into one of the most famous institutions on the planet.