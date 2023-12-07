Prince William and Princess Kate engage in sweet Christmas 'tradition' with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate are making sure to get into the Christmas spirit with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the family was seen in the Windsor Great Park shopping for Christmas trees.

In a photo shared to a Facebook account supportive of the Royal Family, William was seen chatting with a man while the royal children were seen looking at some of the Christmas trees that were on offer - Prince Louis didn't join the rest for the outing. The family were seen at the Christmas Tree Shop in Berkshire which is open on weekdays from 11am to 7pm and weekends from 9am to 5pm.

Speaking to HELLO!, a source revealed the sweet family tradition behind William visiting the location. "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park," they explained. "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

Kate is certainly getting in the mood for the festive season, and she is due to hold her annual Christmas Carol Concert on Friday for the third time. This year the concert will be dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children and families across the United Kingdom, while also celebrating what the birth of a new baby symbolises.

© Getty The family were out shopping for Christmas trees

This year's event will also be linked with the Princess's Shaping Us campaign, which was launched in January 2023, and "will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives".

The concert aims to appeal to everyone and will see the Westminster Choir perform some of the nation's most beloved carols. There will also be guest appearance from the likes of Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

© Getty Prince Louis didn't join the rest of the family

Westminster Abbey will be suitably decorated for the concert, and the carol concert won't be the only event taking place that evening as twelve community carol services will be held, supported by the Royal Foundation.

These will be held in Leominster, Sheffield, Hartlepool, Clifton, Uppingham, Upminster, Charlbury, Chester, Newport, Londonderry, Fife and Bangor.

© Chris Jackson George and Charlotte were surprise guests at last year's concert

Last year, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among the guests who attended "Together At Christmas," the second annual carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales.

George and Charlotte also made a surprise appearance, with the young royals sweetly greeting their grandfather the King with two kisses when they crossed paths inside the Abbey.

© Getty Last year's concert paid tribute to the late Queen

Although Prince Louis didn't attend the concert, he was seen with his family at their annual church visit on Christmas Day at Sandringham, so it's hoped he'll make an appearance this year.

Last year's service was especially poignant as it paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, with a Christmas tree decorated in Paddington Bear decorations in a nod to her surprise appearance with the beloved animated character at her Platinum Jubilee Concert.