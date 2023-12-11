Prince Frederik shares solo Christmas photo as Princess Mary and twins holiday in Australia

The Danish royal palace shared a festive solo snap of Crown Prince Frederik as Crown Princess Mary was pictured at Sydney airport with the couple's twins.

The royal household has been sharing a daily snap in the countdown to Christmas, including a sweet video of Frederik and Mary decorating the tree with their children.

WATCH: Mary and Frederik decorate Christmas tree with their family

On Sunday, Danish heir Frederik, 55, donned a colourful striped jumper and a shirt as he lit the royal house's advent wreath.

A large artwork can be seen on the wall behind him, along with black and white snaps of the family on the console table.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Frederik lights the advent wreath

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary, 51, travelled to Australia last week to spend time with her family before the festive period.

Hobart-born Mary was accompanied by 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.

In images published by MailOnline, the royal mum-of-four was pictured wearing a taupe blazer over a cream knit and rust-coloured trousers with white trainers, as she walked through Sydney airport with her youngest children.

Danish magazine Billed Bladet previously reported that the royal household's Lene Balleby confirmed Mary's travel plans to visit family and that she will later be joined by her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, and their 16-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella.

© Getty Mary with Josephine and Vincent, pictured in 2022, have travelled to Australia

Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Prince Christian, who turned 18 in October, will remain in Denmark for education purposes.

Christian, who is second-in-line to the Danish throne, is in the final year of his upper secondary education at Ordrup Gymnasium.

Crown Prince Frederik attended COP28 in Dubai last week and will reportedly join his mother, Queen Margrethe, 83, at a Council of State meeting at Christiansborg palace.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Isabella (left) and Frederik are expected to join Mary and the twins in Australia

The Danish royals are expected to celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus.

Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will also return to Denmark from Washington DC in the US. They will be joined by their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

Joachim's eldest son, Count Felix, will join the family on Christmas Day, but Count Nikolai will be in Australia, where he is currently studying.

A press advisor for Nikolai's mother, Countess Alexandra, told Danish magazine Billed Bladet that there are no plans for Nikolai to meet with Crown Princess Mary and her family while they are in Australia.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast - Saying Goodbye To The Crown