Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella is her mini me with matching hair in sweet birthday portrait

Celebrations will no doubt be underway in the Palais Princier today as Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are celebrating the ninth birthday of their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

A new portrait of the Monegasque royals emerged on the official @palaisprincierdemonaco Instagram account on Sunday, along with a sweet birthday message honouring the young royals' special day.

Prince Jacques looked immaculate in regal military uniform as he wrapped his arm around his sister's shoulders.

The Monaco twins turned nine on Sunday 10 December

Princess Gabriella, meanwhile, was the spitting image of her mother's beauty wearing a bespoke double-breasted navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo - which Princess Charlene also has in red.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene of Monaco twinned in matching outfits on National Day

The royals debuted their matching festive coats during Monaco's National Day last month, with Princess Gabriella also marking a royal first in dainty heeled shoes.

Gabriella stepped into her mother's sartorial footsteps in the £435 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in scarlet

"Cuteness overload!" penned a royal fan on the birthday post, as others flocked to wish the pair a happy birthday. "Princess Gabriella has such a unique beauty,” added another fan.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents for the poignant day last month

The young royal’s honey blonde hair was chopped into a sweet block fridge - a style her mother rocked before she adopted her signature icy blonde pixie cut.

It’s taken a short while for Gabriella’s hair to return to its glossy state after the royal did what many young children do when they get hold of the family scissors - give themselves a haircut.

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Charlene rocked a block fringe in 2020

Back in September 2022 - days before she started a new school term - Princess Charlene revealed on her now-deleted Instagram page that Gabriella had cut her own fringe with a big chunk of hair missing from the front, while Jacques had a large piece missing from the side of his head.

"Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut!!! Looking forward to school on Monday," Charlene captioned the post which featured two images, one of the pair in bed together, and the other with Jacques lying on his sister and Gabriella with a smirk on her face.

