Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in fun video after state visit

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary laced up their trainers as they appeared in a fun video together.

The Danish royal palace shared a clip on its social media channels on Thursday to promote next year's Royal Run with the Crown Prince revealing where the race will take place.

Footage also showed Frederik and Mary running through the streets as they participated in the 2023 race.

WATCH: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary run together

The Crown Princess Mary donned a branded T-shirt, with leggings and trainers, as she ran the mile-long race in Nyborg.

Mary also later walked the 5km event in Nykøbing Falster.

Frederik ran the mile-long race in Aabenraa, as well as a 5km run in Herning and a 10km race in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg.

The Royal Run was initiated by Crown Prince Frederik to mark his 50th birthday in 2018, and has since become an annual race.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary crosses the finishing line at the Royal Run event in Nyborg

The couple's four children also share their father's passion for running and took part in the family race in Copenhagen this year.

Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine proudly posed together with their medals.

© Getty Denmark's Princess Josephine (R), Princess Isabella, Prince Christian and Prince Vincent (L) pose with their medals

The new video comes after Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a state visit in Denmark, alongside Queen Margrethe.

Frederik and Mary also put on a united front at their first public engagement on Tuesday night after Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photographs of the Danish heir with Mexican socialite, Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid.

© Bernard Rubsamen/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik at an exhibition on Tuesday

In a statement to HOLA! Genoveva Casanova said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me."

She added: "Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy."

HOLA! reports that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the Prince to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

© Carlos Alvarez King Felipe and Queen Letizia carried out a state visit to Denmark

After visiting the exhibition 'Picasso, the sacred and the profane', Frederik and Genoveva walked through El Retiro Park and had a very public dinner together at the restaurant 'El Corral de la Morería', in the city centre.

The Danish royal palace declined to comment to HOLA!

Crown Prince Frederik met Australian-born Mary Donaldson during the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. The pair have been married since 2004.

