Mike Tindall parties the night away without wife Zara

It's no secret that Mike Tindall and his wife Zara love a party, but on Thursday night, the dad-of-three was spotted enjoying a Christmas bash without his beloved.

The 45-year-old took to his Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo donning a Christmas pudding hat as he posed with his pals for a photo in front of a glittering gold photo wall. The former rugby player donned a maroon suit for the occasion.

Mike was captured donning a Christmas pudding hat

At the event, there was an auction in which the proceeds went to Dallaglio Rugby Works and Cure Parkinsons. Cure Parkinsons is incredibly close to Mike's heart as not only is he a patron of the organisation but his father has been battling with the disease since 2003.

Mike was joined by a slew of familiar faces including actor, James McEvoy, and former Love Island contestant, Amy Hart, who were all captured having a ball whilst a live band was playing at the festive event.

Whilst Zara didn't appear to be at her beau's side for the evening, there's no doubt that the equestrian will be preparing for an exciting family Christmas with their three children Lena, nine, Mia, four, and Lucas, two.

Zara was captured without her brood or husband in tow at Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert last week.

© CHRIS JACKSON Meanwhile, Zara attended Princess Kate's carol concert without her beau and brood

The royal accompanied her brother, Peter Phillips, and her nieces Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, to the festive evening which took place at Westminster Abbey.

The 42-year-old simply stunned for the occasion, rocking a fitted coat by Claire Mischevani in a rich shade of dark purple she paired the glamorous piece with a slick pair of velvet burgundy Emmy London heels.

Mike Tindall shares advice for kids Mia, Lena and Lucas

It hasn't been confirmed whether the Tindalls will be joining their fellow royal family members at Sandringham this year, but like every family, it's likely the pair alternate between both their families.

Our royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey has weighed in: "Mike and Zara do not carry out full-time royal duties and so we don't see them join the royals for Christmas at Sandringham every year.

"Like many people, the couple are likely to alternate their plans so they spend time with each of their families. We know that Mike is very close to his parents, Philip and Linda.

"And while Mia and Lena accompanied their parents to church on Christmas Day last year, Lucas is only two so it's unlikely that we will see him at the service with his parents and siblings for a few years."