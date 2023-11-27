Mike and Zara Tindall look cosy for special reunion - see photo

Mike and Zara Tindall were reunited with some special friends as they enjoyed a cosy date night over the weekend.

The former rugby star, 45, reposted a black and white snap of him and his wife on his Instagram Stories.

Mike wrapped up in a collared cardigan, while Zara appeared to be in a blazer and a blouse.

The couple were joined by Mike's former England teammate, Iain Balshaw and his wife Kate.

Both Mike and Iain were part of the England squad that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Iain acted as Mike's best man on his wedding day to Zara as the sports star wed Princess Anne's daughter at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011.

The Blackburn-born best man sported bruising around his eye on the day after reportedly suffering from a moped accident in France the week before the royal wedding.

Meanwhile, Zara's best friend and maternity nurse, Dolly Maude, was her maid of honour.

Mike and Zara, who are parents to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in July.

Since retiring from professional rugby in 2014, Mike still plays for his local team, Minchinhampton RFC in Gloucestershire.

He is also involved with a number of charities and helps to raise funds and awareness for Cure Parkinson's, Rugby for Heroes and The Matt Hampson Foundation.

And he co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell.

Mike's mother-in-law, Princess Anne, and the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on a special episode of the podcast in September, where the group discussed their love of rugby and shared some jokes.

While asking Kate where her competitive streak came from, Mike revealed that he had seen her play beer pong.

"Where did your…? I’m not going to say you're uber competitive… (but) I’ve seen her play beer pong."

In response to his question Kate jokingly denied she is competitive at all.

Equestrian Zara, who won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team, is also a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

She looked beautiful for a day out at the races in a petrol blue coat and a Fedora-style hat earlier this month.

