Prince William's royal first in 13 years and the 'poignant' significance behind it

The Prince of Wales paid a very personal visit to Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon on Thursday.

Prince William, 41, attended this year’s Lord High Admiral’s Divisions, where he took the royal salute and inspected the front rank of the Guard and the Royal Marines Band of Plymouth, as well as the ranks of St Vincent, Howe, and St George Divisions.

For the first time in 13 years, William wore a Royal Navy greatcoat, cap and sword for the ceremony.

And for the reception, the future King donned the Royal Navy 1B dress with aiguillettes, full-size medals and a garter star – the first time William has worn this particular uniform.

Briohny Williams, a South West Reporter for Forces News, tells HELLO! why it was so significant to see William in his Royal Navy uniform after more than a decade.

© Getty Prince William speaks with cadets

"Prince William holds the honorary role of Commodore in Chief Submarines and the last time he wore a Royal Navy uniform was at Faslane, Clyde Naval Base in 2010. The base is home to Astute and Vanguard Class Submarines. 13 years ago HRH awarded silver and gold pins to sailors who served for long patrols on submarines.

"At Britannia Royal Naval College Prince William took the Royal Salute to over 140 junior naval officers. It was made even more poignant as the Prince himself trained at Dartmouth in 2008 so he has walked the same corridors and eaten in the same mess as those passing out.

© Getty The late Duke of Edinburgh and the late Queen Elizabeth II met at the naval college

"It's the first time HRH has been to college since his time training there and also since the passing of his grandparents, the late Duke of Edinburgh and the late Queen. Philip, who was 18 at the time, was introduced to 13-year-old Elizabeth in the Captain's house at the college in 1939.

"The Prince of Wales has a very personal connection to the college. In his speech to the junior officers and their guests he said, "Britannia Royal Naval College still holds a very special place in my heart".

© Getty Prince William attended a training course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in 2008

"For those who have trained there and begin their Royal Navy journey there, the passing out parade is a day they never forget. It was made even more memorable by having the future King in attendance and someone who understands Royal Navy roles they might undertake during their own careers."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast: saying goodbye to The Crown