Prince William 'determined to protect' Princess Kate at Royal Variety Performance

The Prince of Wales displayed protective gestures towards wife Kate as the pair attended the Royal Variety Performance, a body language expert reveals to HELLO!

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a glamorous date night with the Swedish royals, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, at London's Royal Albert Hall in November.

The show aired on ITV1 on Sunday night, with host Bradley Walsh taking the audience through performances from Cher, McFly, Hannah Waddingham and more.

WATCH: William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance 2023

Prince William and Kate's attendance at the event came just two days after the release of Omid Scobie's controversial book, Endgame.

The Dutch version of the book – which was pulled from shelves – named two senior royals who were alleged to have raised “concerns” about the possible skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Prince Archie, before he was born.

While the English version made no mention of who said what, the Dutch misprint made headlines around the world and saw the book pulled from shelves.

Leading Celebrity Body Language Expert and Sunday Times Bestseller of You Only Live Once, Noor Hibbert tells HELLO!: "From what I could see from their entrance, William looked determined to protect his wife as they stepped out of the car and onto the red carpet. They never fall short of showing up looking like the picture perfect regal couple.

"William puts his hand on her back in a gesture that is almost steering her like a protective father would do to a vulnerable child. This shows him protecting her from the crowds and her smile back shows her appreciation."

© Shutterstock William placed his hand on his wife's back as they arrived

Noor continues: "When they enter the Royal Albert Hall, you can see them both standing with arms down. For a moment do look a little uncomfortable and you see William has his fists clenched or closed. This can suggest frustration, especially in someone trying to suppress these emotions and is often done unconsciously.

"It shows he is holding back some negative emotion. He will have mastered the art of suppressing his emotions publicly, but sometimes we can notice unconscious cues that give us more insight into someone’s internal world.

"But as the show goes on, they seem to relax and begin to laugh and enjoy the show."

© Getty William appeared to have his fists closed in the royal box

This will be William and Kate's fifth appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. The Princess stunned in a teal gown with dramatic split sleeves by Safiyaa for her red carpet appearance, teaming it with sparkling jewellery and a glittery clutch bag.

The pair last attended in 2021, when the Princess wowed in a green sequined Jenny Packham gown.