Crown Princess Victoria melts hearts with rare glimpse of children preparing for Christmas at royal castle

Fresh from enjoying a visit to London, where she and her husband, Prince Daniel, spent time with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Crown Princess Victoria shared the most adorable video of her children to social media.

In the charming short clip, Victoria, Daniel, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven, could all be seen preparing for Christmas.

The sweet family beamed as they chatted, laughed and hand-made a series of impressive decorations for their home, as you can see in the video below…

The clip, which was posted to the royals' official Instagram account, was captioned: "Merry Christmas from the Bernadotte floor at Kungl. The castle!

"The castle gates are open to visitors every day of the weekend except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Vase to Bernadotte exhibition runs until January 7. Read more at kungligaslotten.se."

Followers were delighted by the cosy scene, with their comments including: "Merry Christmas," "Wonderful Christmas card," "So beautiful, thank you," and: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!"

The royal couple don't often share video or photos of their children but earlier in the week, they couldn't resist sharing a special snap for an important celebration in their country.

On Wednesday, their Instagram account posted an image of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar wearing traditional full-length white gowns as they celebrated St Lucia's Day on 13 December, the festival of lights that marks the beginning of the festive season in Scandinavian countries.

Doting parents Victoria and Daniel initially guarded their privacy and kept their romance under wraps following reports that they had began a relationship back in 2002. Six years later, though, the Palace announced he was to move into an apartment within royal residence Drottingholm Palace and the couple announced their engagement in April 2009.

In an official statement, the heir to the throne said: "With Daniel by my side I feel secure. You have probably noticed that in recent years I have seemed stronger and happier. And now the time has come for us to begin building something together and starting a family."

They married the following year, on 19 June, in a spectacular ceremony only rivalled by then-Prince Charles' wedding to Princess Diana.

During the pair's pre-Christmas visit to the UK, Crown Princess Victoria was full of compliments for her fellow busy royal mum, Princess Kate, and Prince William. During their three-day stay, Victoria, 46, described the Prince and Princess of Wales as being "nice people who do a lot for their country".

Speaking to Jenny Alexandersson from Swedish paper Aftonbladet, Crown Princess Victoria revealed: "It's always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

The mother-of-two went on to say: "They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests." Prince William and Princess Kate warmly welcomed the Swedish royals upon their arrival to the country.

They kicked off their first day with a special visit to The Three Blackbirds pub in Newmarket where the Swedish princess was spotted pulling pints.