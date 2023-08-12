Prince Harry dashes home to Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet: 'We'll see you soon'

The Duke of Sussex is returning home to his family after a trip to Singapore

The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his family – but he will soon be reunited with Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry travelled to Singapore from Japan to play in a charity polo match on Saturday for Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2014 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help vulnerable young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

WATCH: Prince Harry competes in charity polo match

Harry played in the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team, captained by charity ambassador and his good friend, Nacho Figueras, which marked his last day away from his family as he is leaving Singapore Saturday evening to return to his home in Montecito, California.

Meghan is also no doubt looking forward to her husband's return. On Thursday, she was pictured during a solo outing wearing an anti-stress bracelet.

Ahead of the match, Nacho spoke to HELLO! and shared his and Harry's plans to return home after admitting they both "miss our wives very much". "We miss them, we wish they were here," he told us.

"We go back tonight so we will see them soon. We'll play polo, then there's a dinner that we do for the people who have been so supportive and then we leave."

© Getty Images Prince Harry played polo against his good friend, Nacho Figueras in Singapore on August 12

It was a happy day for both Harry and Nacho, who typically play polo on the same team but on Saturday they were rivals. The game ended in a 7-7 draw but as Nacho explained, the event wasn't about winning.

Speaking of his and Harry's sporting rivalry, he explained: "We have played together for a few years, and today we play against each other which is always fun. We've been joking about it for a few days, we already played a game of foosball that he wanted to bring up because he beat me."

Nacho added: "But ask him what happened the last time we played tennis… It will be a fun game, today isn't really about winning, it's about charity, that's what we're here for."

© HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Harry played in the Royal Salute Sentebale Team

Ahead of the game, father-of-two Harry said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

© Tim P. Whitby Harry will reunite with Meghan and their children on Saturday

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

Harry won't return home empty-handed either as he and Nancho have enjoyed some shopping trips during their time away, with the Argentine polo player admitting they "bought a few little things to keep our wives and children happy".