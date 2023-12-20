Prince William sends personal message to 'well deserved' Mary Earps after sensational win

The Prince of Wales has penned a personal message of congratulations to Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps following her sensational win at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

In the wake of her award, Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, reached out to Mary on X, writing: "Hugely well deserved, Mary. Congratulations!". He signed off his thoughtful message with a "W" for a more personal touch.

The royal included his message in a retweet from BBC Sport which read: "England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023."

On Tuesday evening, Mary, 30, scooped the top prize at the glitzy event, defeating competition from the likes of former England cricketer Stuart Broad and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

© Getty Images Mary dazzled in her lingerie-inspired dress

Upon accepting her award, the Manchester United player paid tribute to her teammates saying: "I feel a bit sick, actually… I would like to say how humbled I am to be on a stage with such athletes. Sport is a fantastic thing that brings people together.

"Thanks for voting for me, I probably should have started with that! This is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade, the Lionesses and United have had an incredible couple of years.

"It's not been the easiest journey and I wouldn't be where I am without some incredible people in my corner. They have been with me through the really really not-so-great times."

© Getty Images Mary beamed as she collected her trophy

The sports star finished by adding: "The last couple of years have been unbelievable. Thank you to my team-mates and my coaches. I don't know what else to say so I'm going to stop before I get the boot from Gary Lineker."

For the glamorous event, Mary stole the limelight in a daring cut-out black gown complete with lingerie-inspired panels and a plunging neckline. She styled her luminous blonde locks in soft waves and highlighted her features with radiance-boosting makeup. Divine!

© Getty Images The Lioness scooped the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Prince William has been an avid supporter of women’s football ever since he became president of the Football Association back in 2006.

In July 2022, the father-of-three congratulated the Lionesses in person following their historic Euros final win.

© Getty Images Prince William is an avid supported of the Lionesses

The future king even shocked fans when he proceeded to hug various members of the England squad. Indeed, his rare display of public affection swiftly went viral, with many social media users praising William's genuine sense of pride and immense joy.

Taking to social media, he heaped praise on the squad, writing: "Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!"