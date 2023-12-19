Prince William shares message after last-minute trip abroad due to royal death

The Prince of Wales shared a heartfelt message as he paid his respects following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah - Kuwait's former ruling Emir.

Prince William, 41, flew to the Middle East country on behalf of the King on Monday to meet Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, who was named Emir on Saturday after the death of his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf was announced.

Sharing a photo from his last-minute trip on Instagram stories on Tuesday, William said: "Sincere condolences to the people of Kuwait and the family of the late Emir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah."

The British monarchy has long-standing ties with the Kuwaiti royal family – as it does with many of the Gulf State ruling royals, with William visiting Kuwait in 2019.

Kuwait state television broke into programming with Koranic verses just before a sombre official made the announcement on Saturday. Authorities gave no cause of death.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness. In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health.

Sheikh Meshal, Kuwait’s former deputy ruler now 83, had been the world’s oldest crown prince.

The state-run Kuna news agency said Sheikh Meshal, a long-time leader in the country’s security services, had been named Emir on Saturday afternoon.

William is expected to return shortly to the UK to be reunited with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The Waleses are likely to be among the royals to join the King and Queen at Sandringham for the Christmas Day church service, staying nearby at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate's Christmas concert, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, will screen at 7.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

The Princess was joined at the carol service earlier this month by her husband and children. Among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael, with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead on 8 December 1980.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael, loaned by his estate.

